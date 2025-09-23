SA’s chrome industry has been left frustrated, and the economy is tallying up more than R7bn in lost downstream value as the government delay in long-promised export control allows illegal miners and smugglers to take ever more of the country’s precious reserves.
The department of trade, industry & competition is yet to legally kick-start the process to place chrome under export control of the International Trade Administration Commission of SA (Itac), despite the cabinet having approved the measure in June. The result is an implementation gap that industry executives say perpetuates a market in which unlicensed production, theft and illicit export thrive, accounting for about 10%, or 2.7-million tonnes of the annual output. The leakage equates to about R7.5bn a year...
