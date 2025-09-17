Orion subsidiary signs financing and offtake deals with Glencore subsidiary
Prieska Copper Zinc Mine’s deal for financing of $200m-$250m enables it to transition to a producer
17 September 2025 - 10:41
UPDATED 17 September 2025 - 15:24
Orion Minerals subsidiary Prieska Copper Zinc Mine (PCZM) has signed a nonbinding term sheet with a wholly owned unit of Glencore for financing of $200m-$250m and concentrate offtake for the Prieska project.
The deal with Glencore enables Orion to transition to a producer. The news was welcomed by investors, with the share price jumping 15.79% to 22c in early trade on the JSE...
