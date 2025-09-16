Anglo deepens ties with Chile to unlock $5bn from joint mine plan
The news comes one week after Anglo’s mega copper merger with Teck Resources
16 September 2025 - 09:22
Anglo American has signed a definitive agreement with Chilean state-owned copper miner Codelco over a joint mine plan for their adjacent Los Bronces and Andina copper mines.
The deal, announced in February, will see the two companies jointly operating the copper mines in a shift that promises to boost the operations’ pre-tax net present value by at least $5bn (R86.7bn)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.