Anglo American is gearing up for the biggest mining deal of the year. The group announced plans to merge with Canadian copper miner Teck to form Anglo Teck in a $53bn deal, which positions the merged entity to become the world’s fourth-largest copper producer. Business Day TV spoke to mining analyst Peter Major for his take on the deal, what it means for both companies, their shareholders and the industry at large.

ALSO READ:

Investors toast Anglo American’s bold copper play

Canadian billionaire Norman Keevil backs Anglo American and Teck merger
Companies
13 hours ago

Anglo’s ties to SA are ‘enduring’, Wanblad says after mega Canadian deal

Anglo American will merge with Canadian firm Teck and move its headquarters to Vancouver from London
Companies
7 hours ago

Anglo rakes in R44bn from Valterra share sale

The sale of Anglo's remaining stake in the former platinum subsidiary provides a much-needed cash injection
Companies
5 days ago

HILARY JOFFE: Neal Froneman bows out, leaving his mark on mining and politics

Retirement, what’s that? Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman is gearing up for life in a faster lane
Opinion
4 days ago
