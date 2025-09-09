Anglo American is gearing up for the biggest mining deal of the year. The group announced plans to merge with Canadian copper miner Teck to form Anglo Teck in a $53bn deal, which positions the merged entity to become the world’s fourth-largest copper producer. Business Day TV spoke to mining analyst Peter Major for his take on the deal, what it means for both companies, their shareholders and the industry at large.
WATCH: Anglo off to Canada after mega merger with Teck
Business Day TV caught up with mining analyst Peter Major to unpack the deal’s impact on Anglo, Teck, shareholders and the global mining landscape
