Investors toast Anglo American’s bold copper play
Canadian billionaire Norman Keevil backs Anglo American and Teck merger
09 September 2025 - 09:25
UPDATED 09 September 2025 - 19:47
Anglo American has upped the ante in its copper play with the blockbuster merger with Canadian copper miner Teck in one of the biggest mining deals in more than a decade.
The announcement of the proposed deal sent Anglo’s share up by as much as 11% on Tuesday, its biggest one-day gain in 16 months as investors celebrated the industrial logic of the deal and the $4.5bn dividend windfall. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.