BHP settles Samarco Australian securities class action
BHP agrees to pay the applicants A$110m, with no admission of liability
09 September 2025 - 09:42
Resources giant BHP has reached an agreement to settle the Australian Samarco shareholder class action, agreeing to pay the applicants A$110m, with no admission of liability.
The Australian shareholder class action was brought on behalf of shareholders who acquired BHP shares before the Fundão Dam failure in 2015. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.