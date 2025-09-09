Anglo’s ties to SA are ‘enduring’, Wanblad says after mega Canadian deal
Anglo American will merge with Canadian firm Teck and move its headquarters to Vancouver from London
09 September 2025 - 15:36
Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad says the group’s commitment to SA remains strong, even as the mining major proceeds with a deal that will see it merge with Canadian firm Teck and move its headquarters to Vancouver from London.
Following the merger, which is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, the merged group will be called Anglo Teck, with corporate offices in SA and Canada...
