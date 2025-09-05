Sibanye-Stillwater is under pressure to rethink the future of its US palladium mines as the country’s funding for local critical mineral miners dries up under US President Donald Trump.
With US state support set to end in eight years, incoming CEO Richard Stewart will be forced to make some tough calls as he navigates the shifting policy landscape. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.