Copper360 plans R1.15bn rights offer
The group plans to raise funding for short- and medium-term growth and to mine several orebodies that have achievable growth potential
05 September 2025 - 18:05
Copper360 plans to raise R1.15bn in a rights offer as part of the restructuring of the company’s debt, it said on Friday.
The aims of the restructuring are three-fold — to raise sufficient funding for short- and medium-term growth, reduce the debt burden to improve profitability, and mine several orebodies that have achievable growth potential, it said in a statement...
