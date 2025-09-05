ARM’s shares fall as it reports 47% slump in earnings

Shares in African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) fell more than 7% on Friday morning after the diversified resources group reported annual earnings fell almost 50%.
The decline in earnings was mainly due to a decrease in the average realised export dollar iron ore prices and increased costs at its unprofitable Bokoni platinum mine...
