Anglo raises more than R44bn from Valterra share sale
The sale of Anglo's remaining stake in the former platinum subsidiary provides a much-needed cash injection
04 September 2025 - 09:21
Anglo American has raised R44.1bn (about $2.5bn) from the sale of its remaining 19.9% stake in recently divested platinum group metals (PGMs) unit Valterra Platinum.
The miner sold 52.2-million Valterra shares at a price of R845 per share, reflecting a 9.3% discount to Valterra’s closing price on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.