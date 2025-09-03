Companies / Mining

Anglo American to sell remaining stake in Valterra

The disposal is part of Anglo’s restructuring after which it plans to focus on its core assets

03 September 2025 - 22:46
by Clara Denina and Aatrayee Chatterjee
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/LURII KOVALENKO
Picture: 123RF/LURII KOVALENKO

London — Global miner Anglo American says it has launched an accelerated bookbuild offering to sell about 52.2-million shares in Valterra Platinum to exit its remaining stake in the company, formerly known as Anglo American Platinum.

The disposal is part of Anglo’s restructuring after which it plans to focus on its core assets which include copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients.

The restructuring came as Anglo fought off two buyout offers from larger rival BHP in April and May last year.

London-listed Anglo has been selling or spinning off noncore assets since bigger rival BHP’s failed takeover attempt last year, to focus on copper and iron ore.

The restructuring process has however been set back by the aborted sale of its steelmaking coal assets in August, for which Anglo is confident that an alternative buyer will be found through a new sales process.

Anglo on Wednesday said the placing will “raise further cash proceeds”.

Reuters 

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Buying spree lifts Valterra Platinum

A buying spree of Valterra Platinum shares pushed prices up almost 9% on Wednesday
Markets
2 hours ago

Platinum group metal players eye potential of Europe’s arms race

Sharp uptick in EU defence spending could spur investment in emerging platinum technologies
Markets
1 week ago

Anglo CEO Duncan Wanblad hails rerating after platinum spinout

‘Shareholders were never seeing the full value of those assets. Now you’re seeing both stocks rerate’
Companies
1 month ago

HILARY JOFFE: Did Anglo overdo its weight-loss programme?

Anglo American’s commodity exits could be a contrarian signal for investors
Opinion
1 month ago

Anglo American reports $1.9bn first-half loss as it furthers its restructuring

The group is on track to deliver $1.8bn of cost savings, with $1.3bn realised by the end of June
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Absa’s new boss raids Standard Bank for top talent
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Tau wants credit bureaux to have access to ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Inside Shoprite’s banking ambitions
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Thousands of jobs on the line as Merafe begins ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Nestlé fires CEO Laurent Freixe over undisclosed ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Buying spree lifts Valterra Platinum

Markets

Anglo CEO Duncan Wanblad hails rerating after platinum spinout

Companies / Mining

HILARY JOFFE: Did Anglo overdo its weight-loss programme?

Opinion / Columnists

Anglo American reports $1.9bn first-half loss as it furthers its restructuring

Companies / Mining

WATCH: Valterra CEO Craig Miller discusses profit knock from restructuring

Companies / Mining

EDITORIAL: Valterra’s market honeymoon

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.