Thousands of jobs on the line as Merafe begins retrenchment talks
Jobs and export earnings will be lost if the smelters, which were suspended earlier this year due to unsustainable electricity costs, are closed
02 September 2025 - 10:43
Merafe Resources has begun the retrenchment consultation process with employees at its Boshoek and Wonderkop smelters in the North West, indicating that closures are on the horizon.
Thousands of jobs and billions of rand of export earnings are on the line if the smelters, which were suspended earlier this year thanks largely to unsustainable electricity costs, are closed down...
