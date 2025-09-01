Shareholders give green light to Harmony’s $1bn copper play
Offshore copper assets provide a natural hedge against gold price fluctuations
01 September 2025 - 10:35
Harmony Gold crossed a major hurdle in its $1bn takeover of one of Australia’s highest-grade copper mines, with the deal receiving shareholder approval from the mine’s owner this week.
The gold miner now expects to take control of Australia’s CSA copper mine towards the end of October...
