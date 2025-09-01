RCL’s baking division turnaround drives up earnings
Group posted an almost 30% jump in headline earnings per share from continuing operations
01 September 2025 - 09:07
RCL Foods reported a jump in headline earnings for the year to end-June thanks to a strong turnaround in its baking division.
The results come a year after RCL unbundled subsidiaries Rainbow Chicken and Vector Logistics, signalling a strong financial position for the parent company...
