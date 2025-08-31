subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Northam Platinum has reported a 14.4% decline in full-year profit, driven by a jump in mining costs. Business Day TV took a closer look at the numbers with Northam Platinum CEO Paul Dunne.

ALSO READ:

Northam ups its budget as labour and electricity costs soar

The miner reported a significantly narrower operating margin in the 12 months to end-June
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Northam Platinum CEO Paul Dunne’s insights on earnings dip

Business Day TV speaks to Paul Dunne, CEO of Northam Platinum
Companies
2 hours ago

Platinum producers profit from price surge

With platinum producers this week reporting a boost from the recent surge in metal prices, Sibanye-Stillwater said its US platinum group metals ...
Business
9 hours ago

Platinum group metal players eye potential of Europe’s arms race

Sharp uptick in EU defence spending could spur investment in emerging platinum technologies
Markets
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Rio Tinto set to exit SA in major reset under new ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Jannie Mouton rewrites private education playbook ...
Companies
3.
Equites bullish as demand for SA industrial ...
Companies / Property
4.
BankservAfrica rebrands to PayInc
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Truworths tightens operations as profit dips, ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Platinum producers profit from price surge

Business

Mining town youngsters get chance to travel the world

Business

Rio Tinto set to exit SA in major reset under new CEO

Companies / Mining

WATCH: Northam Platinum CEO Paul Dunne’s insights on earnings dip

Companies / Mining

Sibanye narrows losses, skips dividend in Neal Froneman’s last dance

Companies / Mining

Confident Implats dishes up surprise dividend

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.