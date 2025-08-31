Business Day TV speaks with Yatheen Singh from Momentum Securities
Northam Platinum has reported a 14.4% decline in full-year profit, driven by a jump in mining costs. Business Day TV took a closer look at the numbers with Northam Platinum CEO Paul Dunne.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Northam Platinum CEO Paul Dunne’s insights on earnings dip
Northam Platinum’s full-year profit falls 14.4% as soaring mining costs squeeze margins. Business Day TV breaks down the numbers with CEO Paul Dunne, revealing the challenges facing the SA mining giant
