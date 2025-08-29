Northam ups its budget as labour and electricity costs soar
The miner reported a significantly narrower operating margin in the 12 months to end-June
29 August 2025 - 11:55
Northam Platinum has added R300m to its capital expenditure budget for next year as mining input cost inflation puts pressure on the group’s growth ambitions.
The company is battling to bring its Eland mine to a profitable level of production as rising electricity and labour prices drive up input cost inflation...
