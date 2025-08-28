South32 bets big on Hermosa after doubling headline earnings
The group has more than tripled its investment in the US operation after disposing of coal and nickel assets
28 August 2025 - 10:26
Diversified miner South32 has ramped up its investment in copper and zinc in a bid to capitalise on the growing demand for these critical minerals after strong metal prices freed up capital this year.
The group reported a strong operating performance in the year ended June, which enabled it to ride the wave of rising commodity prices, with headline earnings nearly doubling year on year to $560m. Revenue from continuing operations was up 17% at $5.78bn...
