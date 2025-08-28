Sibanye narrows losses, skips dividend in Neal Froneman’s last dance
The company boasts a 19-fold increase in headline earnings in the first half
28 August 2025 - 17:01
Gold and platinum group metal (PGM) miner Sibanye-Stillwater opted not to declare an interim dividend despite narrowing its losses $211m in the first half this year, from $372m in the previous year.
The lack of an interim dividend comes as the group sticks to responsible capital allocation through a “difficult cycle”...
