Implats expects improved start to new financial year
Group reports decrease in full-year earnings amid lower sales volumes and muted rand PGM prices
28 August 2025 - 08:10
Impala Platinum has reported a decrease in full-year earnings as lower sales volumes and muted rand platinum group metals (PGMs) prices affect profitability.
However, the group has started the new financial year on a brighter note, with an improved performance at its mining operations and stability across its processing assets...
