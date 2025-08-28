Harmony shareholders enjoy benefits of higher gold price
The group’s ageing Mponeng mine posted a 19% jump in production as recent spending pays off
28 August 2025 - 09:25
Harmony Gold’s shareholders are reaping the rewards of the soaring gold price after the gold miner boosted its dividend and paid out a record R2.4bn in the 2025 financial year.
The group declared a final dividend of 155c, up from 94c a year ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.