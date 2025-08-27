Botswana appoints Lazard, CBH to advise on potential De Beers acquisition
Appointment of asset management firms points to scale of the plans
27 August 2025 - 18:36
Botswana has appointed asset management firm Lazard as a financial adviser as it moves to strengthen its position in diamond miner De Beers, shortly after securing a $12bn investment pledge from Qatar.
According to an FT report on Wednesday, the Southern African nation’s government has engaged the French investment bank alongside Swiss boutique lender Compagnie Bancaire Helvétique (CBH) to advise on the potential acquisition of all or part of the De Beers group...
