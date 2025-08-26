Two illegal miners found dead in Barberton
Mine owner Pan African Resources said bodies were found outside its operations but reiterated its call for a policy clamp down
26 August 2025 - 14:05
An underground war over Mpumalanga’s vast but ageing gold mines turned fatal on Monday after local security personnel received reports of two illegal miners found dead in the Barberton Nature Reserve.
The site, home to the 130 year-old Barberton Mines complex, has become a popular destination for illegal miners to sneak into old, disused workings and tunnels in pursuit of reserves deemed unprofitable by the mines’ former owners...
