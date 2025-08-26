MC Mining rejects claims of illegal mining at Makhado colliery
Company says activities are taking place within SA’s regulatory framework
26 August 2025 - 13:38
MC Mining has rejected allegations by the DA that it is mining illegally at its Makhado Colliery in Limpopo, saying its environmental authorisation remains valid and its activities are taking place within SA’s regulatory framework.
The company’s response, issued on Monday, followed a statement released by the DA on Friday, in which the party accused MC Mining’s subsidiary, Baobab Mining and Exploration, of operating without valid authorisation in the Vhembe Biosphere Reserve, a critical biodiversity zone...
