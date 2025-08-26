Harmony Gold eyes copper as gold boom fuels earnings growth
The miner expects to report an 18%-35% jump in headline earnings per share
26 August 2025 - 09:04
SA miner Harmony Gold expects to report stronger headline earnings for the year to end-June, extending its rally on record gold prices.
In a trading statement on Monday, the group flagged an 18%-35% jump in headline earnings per share (HEPS) from the previous financial year to R21.90-R25...
