Geopolitical uncertainty triples Gold Fields’ earnings
Company is rewarding shareholders with an interim dividend of 700c per share
22 August 2025 - 09:47
Gold Fields reported a surge in profit for the six months to end-June as the miner continues to ride the wave of soaring gold prices.
Shareholders are set for a windfall after the company declared an interim dividend of 700c per share — more than double the year-earlier period...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.