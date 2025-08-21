Companies / Mining

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: CEO Ben Magara unpacks Exxaro’s healthy interims

Business Day TV discusses the performance with CEO Ben Magara

21 August 2025 - 20:06
Ben Magara. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Stronger export and domestic sales gave Exxaro a healthy boost. The mining group reported an 11% increase in profit to R4.1bn, while headline earnings per share were up 13%. Business Day TV discussed the results with CEO Ben Magara.

