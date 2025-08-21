Business Day TV speaks with Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
Capital gains tax without inflation adjustment is wealth confiscation dressed up as fiscal policy
Constitutional Court to rule on Competition Commission’s decade-long battle in wanting to prosecute local and international banks
DA polling suggests that if South Africans voted today, the ANC would not get more than 20% of the vote in Johannesburg
The four board candidates nominated by the requisitioning shareholders have rescinded their consent to stand for election
Jason Swartz of Old Mutual says investor excitement has waned but coalition resilience and reform progress could still shift sentiment
Employee share ownership plans have become non-negotiable for regulators’ consent
Right-wing gains forecast in Chile, Colombia and Peru; Brazil’s Lula is also vulnerable
Cup games are more about mental strength than the composition of the team, says Abdeslam Ouaddou
‘Hunger’ reads like a fever dream of tenderness and terror, where sentiment and savagery sit side by side
Stronger export and domestic sales gave Exxaro a healthy boost. The mining group reported an 11% increase in profit to R4.1bn, while headline earnings per share were up 13%. Business Day TV discussed the results with CEO Ben Magara.
WATCH: CEO Ben Magara unpacks Exxaro's healthy interims
Business Day TV discusses the performance with CEO Ben Magara
