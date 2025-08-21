Market gives Exxaro a vote of confidence
Shares jump as stronger exports and domestic sales power interim profit
21 August 2025 - 10:31
Shares in Exxaro Resources surged after the announcement of higher first-half profit, signalling renewed investor confidence as the company steadies itself under new leadership.
The group reported an 11% increase in profit for the six months to end-June to R4.1bn, driven by stronger export and domestic sales, while headline earnings per share (HEPS) were up 13% to 1,724c...
