Exxaro’s shares leap after reporting higher first-half profit
Earnings were supported by stronger export and domestic sales
21 August 2025 - 10:31
Shares in Exxaro Resources jumped 10% in early trade on Thursday after the group reported higher profit, buoyed by stronger export and domestic sales.
The group reported an 11% increase in profit for the six months ended June to R4.1bn, while headline earnings per share (HEPS) were up 13% to 1,724c. ..
