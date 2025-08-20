Companies / Mining

WATCH: DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius on growth ambitions after steller profit

Business Day TV speaks to Niël Pretorius, CEO of DRDGold

20 August 2025 - 19:47
DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius. Picture: MINERALS COUNCIL SA
DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius. Picture: MINERALS COUNCIL SA

DRDGold has doubled its annual dividend following a bumper year for the company. A stronger average rand gold price helped lift revenue by 26% and profit 69%. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Niël Pretorius for more insight.

