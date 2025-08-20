DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius. Picture: MINERALS COUNCIL SA
DRDGold has doubled its annual dividend following a bumper year for the company. A stronger average rand gold price helped lift revenue by 26% and profit 69%. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Niël Pretorius for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius on growth ambitions after steller profit
Business Day TV speaks to Niël Pretorius, CEO of DRDGold
DRDGold has doubled its annual dividend following a bumper year for the company. A stronger average rand gold price helped lift revenue by 26% and profit 69%. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Niël Pretorius for more insight.
DRDGold doubles dividend as gold price soars
DRDGold flags earnings jump after meeting full-year guidance
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: DRDGold leads pack
DRDGOLD names Henriette Hooijer as CFO designate
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.