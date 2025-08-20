Exxaro makes management changes to reflect diversified portfolio
CEO says Exxaro will accelerate diversification and unlock value in energy and metals, and will strengthen its coal base
20 August 2025 - 09:01
Exxaro Resources has announced changes to its structure, making two new appointments that incorporate its growing diversified portfolio.
The resources group announced on Wednesday that Caroline Shirindza has been appointed executive head coal from November 1. In addition, Neo Monareng becomes executive head of sustainability from that same date...
