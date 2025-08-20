DRDGold doubles dividend as gold price soars
A 31% jump in the average gold price saw revenue grow 26% year on year
20 August 2025 - 11:40
SA miner DRDGold rewarded shareholders by doubling its annual dividend after soaring gold prices enabled the company to more than double its cash reserves.
The group declared an annual dividend of 40c per share as headline earnings per share (HEPS) jumped 69% to 260.6c...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.