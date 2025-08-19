A worker cuts a metal plate in a industrial tank manufacturing factory. Picture: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE
Aveng reported a headline loss of R975m for the year ended June 30 as a slowdown in infrastructure activity in Australia and New Zealand weighed heavily on its performance. Business Day TV discussed the performance with CEO Scott Cummins.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Aveng CEO Scott Cummins unpacks latest financial performance
Business Day TV speaks to CEO Scott Cummins
Aveng reported a headline loss of R975m for the year ended June 30 as a slowdown in infrastructure activity in Australia and New Zealand weighed heavily on its performance. Business Day TV discussed the performance with CEO Scott Cummins.
Slowdown in key markets drags Aveng into the red
Aveng flags annual loss amid infrastructure project setbacks
WATCH: Aveng slips into the red amid project delays
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.