WATCH: Aveng CEO Scott Cummins unpacks latest financial performance

Business Day TV speaks to CEO Scott Cummins

19 August 2025 - 20:38
A worker cuts a metal plate in a industrial tank manufacturing factory. Picture: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE
Aveng reported a headline loss of R975m for the year ended June 30 as a slowdown in infrastructure activity in Australia and New Zealand weighed heavily on its performance. Business Day TV discussed the performance with CEO Scott Cummins.

Slowdown in key markets drags Aveng into the red

The group reported heavy losses from two troubled projects
Companies
10 hours ago

Aveng flags annual loss amid infrastructure project setbacks

Downturn largely attributed to cost overruns and delays in Australia and Singapore
Companies
2 months ago

WATCH: Aveng slips into the red amid project delays

Business Day TV speaks with Aveng Group CEO Scott Cummins
Companies
5 months ago
