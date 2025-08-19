Peabody cancels Anglo’s R70bn coal deal
Anglo says it will shortly initiate an arbitration to seek damages for wrongful termination
19 August 2025 - 14:25
Anglo American's restructuring plans have been dealt a major blow after Peabody Energy backed out of a deal to acquire the miner’s steelmaking coal assets.
This is the biggest setback to Anglo’s restructuring ambitions since the group announced its intention to focus solely on copper, iron ore and crop nutrients last year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.