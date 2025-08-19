Harmony’s Australian copper deal clears last regulatory hurdle
Australian foreign investment regulators give nod to acquisition of MAC Copper
19 August 2025 - 16:56
Australian foreign investment regulators gave their stamp of approval to Harmony Gold’s acquisition of MAC Copper on Tuesday, taking the group a step further in its drive for diversification.
With the SA Reserve Bank signing off on the deal earlier this month, all regulatory approvals are now secured. MAC is the sole owner of CSA, one of Australia’s highest-grade copper mines, having produced about 41,000 tonnes of the metal last year...
