BHP profit slumps to five-year low
Falling coal and iron ore prices resulted in revenue slumping 8% year on year
19 August 2025 - 10:35
BHP has cut its annual dividend to an eight-year low after reporting its worst profit since 2020.
The miner posted a 26% slump in underlying attributable profit to $10.15bn, primarily driven by weaker iron ore and coal prices...
