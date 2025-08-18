Companies / Mining

WATCH: Thungela CEO July Ndlovu unpacks tough first half

Business Day TV speaks to July Ndlovu, CEO of Thungela Resources

18 August 2025 - 19:05
Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu. Picture: GEOFF BROWN
Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu. Picture: GEOFF BROWN

Thungela Resources has reported a sharp decline in first-half profits as coal prices dropped to levels last seen during the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite this, the company declared an interim dividend, citing its strong cash position and disciplined capital allocation. Business Day TV spoke to outgoing CEO July Ndlovu for more on the results.

