Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu. Picture: GEOFF BROWN
Thungela Resources has reported a sharp decline in first-half profits as coal prices dropped to levels last seen during the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite this, the company declared an interim dividend, citing its strong cash position and disciplined capital allocation. Business Day TV spoke to outgoing CEO July Ndlovu for more on the results.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Thungela CEO July Ndlovu unpacks tough first half
Business Day TV speaks to July Ndlovu, CEO of Thungela Resources
Thungela Resources has reported a sharp decline in first-half profits as coal prices dropped to levels last seen during the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite this, the company declared an interim dividend, citing its strong cash position and disciplined capital allocation. Business Day TV spoke to outgoing CEO July Ndlovu for more on the results.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.