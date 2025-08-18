The draft Mineral Resources Development (MRD) bill proposes changes to SA’s mining laws with the aim of formalising artisanal and small-scale mining, strengthening regulations and enhancing community participation.
The bill has, however, faced significant criticism. Business Day TV took a closer look at the situation with the Minerals Council SA’s CEO, Mzila Mthenjane.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Digging into the MRD bill
Business Day TV spoke to Mzila Mthenjane, CEO of Minerals Council SA
