WATCH: Digging into the MRD bill

Business Day TV spoke to Mzila Mthenjane, CEO of Minerals Council SA

18 August 2025 - 15:26
by Business Day TV
Mzila Mthenjane. Picture: SUPPLIED.
The draft Mineral Resources Development (MRD) bill proposes changes to SA’s mining laws with the aim of formalising artisanal and small-scale mining, strengthening regulations and enhancing community participation.

The bill has, however, faced significant criticism. Business Day TV took a closer look at the situation with the Minerals Council SA’s CEO, Mzila Mthenjane.

