Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ dents Sibanye-Stillwater’s PGM business
Tax credits from Biden era that were expected to remain are to be phased out
17 August 2025 - 15:30
Sibanye-Stillwater expects a dramatic rise in headline earnings for the first half of the year, but the Trump-era One Big Beautiful Bill Act has resulted in the recognition of impairment losses relating to the PGM operations in the US.
Sibanye said in a statement on Friday that it expects headline earnings per share for the six months ended June to range between 180c and 200c, a big jump from just 10c in the same period in 2024...
