Nearly 30,000 jobs at risk as South32 winds down Mozambican smelter
Diversified miner may put Mozal aluminium smelter on care and maintenance next year amid rising energy costs
14 August 2025 - 12:30
Diversified miner South32 may resort to putting its Mozambican Mozal aluminium smelter on care and maintenance next year as energy costs strangle smelters across the continent.
The move would put about 5,200 employees’ jobs on the line, with as many as 22,000 jobs indirectly at risk of being lost. ..
