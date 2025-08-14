DRDGold flags earnings jump after meeting full-year guidance
The company expects HEPS to be at least 64% higher than the previous financial year
14 August 2025 - 09:50
DRDGold expects to meet its full-year production guidance after a stronger fourth quarter, the group said on Thursday.
The company’s latest trading statement offered some reassurance to stakeholders after it had previously said it might miss production guidance for a second consecutive year due to heavy rains in the third quarter...
