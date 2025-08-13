Agricultural lobby group rejects artisanal mining proposal
Period for public comment on the draft Mineral Resource Development Bill closed on Wednesday
13 August 2025 - 16:48
The government’s proposed licensing regime for artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) would open a Pandora’s box of potentially irreversible environmental degradation and land disputes, SA farmers warned this week.
In a statement on Wednesday, Agri SA, the largest collective agricultural body representing SA’s farming sector, warned that the government’s draft Mineral Resource Development Bill overlooks social and environmental requirements...
