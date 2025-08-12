Companies / Mining

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Mining output accelerates for second straight month in June

Business Day TV speaks to Peter Major of Modern Corporate Solutions Behind the

12 August 2025 - 20:02
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Guinea is the world's second-largest producer after Australia of bauxite, the raw material for aluminium. Picture: 123RF/LURII KOVALENKO
Guinea is the world's second-largest producer after Australia of bauxite, the raw material for aluminium. Picture: 123RF/LURII KOVALENKO

Mining production in SA increased 2.4% year on year in June, marking a second consecutive month of growth. Business Day TV discusses the data in more detail with Peter Major, director of mining at Modern Corporate Solutions.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Nombasa Tsengwa breaks silence on Exxaro exit
Companies / Mining
2.
Absa’s Punki Modise joins push against Basel III ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Tiger Brands gets Competition Commission nod to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Fragrances take lead as consumers seek affordable ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Pepkor gets nod to acquire Legit and sister ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.