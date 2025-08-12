Pressure on global ferrochrome markets weighs on Merafe
High energy costs and increased competition from China are affecting the SA ferrochrome industry
12 August 2025 - 09:46
Merafe Resources has reported a significantly lower profit at the halfway stage of the financial year amid sustained pressure from the prolonged economic downturn in the global ferrochrome market.
The group’s revenue declined 47% to R2.52bn in the six months ended June after a 55% fall in ferrochrome sales volumes to 76,000 tonnes, it said on Tuesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.