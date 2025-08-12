Jubilee sells SA assets for $90m to focus on copper
The group has identified One Chrome as the buyer of its SA assets
12 August 2025 - 09:48
Diversified metals and mining group Jubilee has announced the long-awaited sale of its SA chrome and platinum group metals (PGM) operations.
The group will receive up to $90m from buyer One Chrome in exchange for all its SA assets except the Tjate platinum mine...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.