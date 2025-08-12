Implats flags earnings slump on lower sales volumes
A recent platinum price surge has not yet lifted the pressure on Impala’s balance sheet
12 August 2025 - 08:44
Shares in Impala Platinum slumped nearly 4% on Monday after the group flagged a weaker earnings outlook for the year to end-June.
The platinum group metals (PGM) miner expects to report headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 56c-100c, down 63%-79% from the previous financial year primarily due to the adverse effect of lower sales volumes and inflation on earnings, while revenue per ounce sold remained flat...
