Nombasa Tsengwa breaks silence on Exxaro exit
CEO ‘still proud of the firm’ after being suspended over alleged workplace and governance issues
11 August 2025 - 05:00
Erstwhile Exxaro CEO Nombasa Tsengwa says her acrimonious exit from the group earlier this year does not detract from her rewarding career with the mining company.
Tsengwa, who replaced Mxolisi Mgojo in the top job in 2023, spent more than two decades with the group, initially under the Kumba banner until its unbundling in 2006. She said the company had “made her” and hailed the group’s succession planning, which allowed her to ascend to the top position...
