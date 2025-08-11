Gemfields sells iconic Faberge for $50m
The sale will provide much-needed working capital for the embattled gemstone miner
11 August 2025 - 10:24
Gemfields announced on Monday that it had signed off on the sale of Fabergé, one of its most iconic luxury brands.
The deal will see Gemfields disposing of Fabergé for $50m to US tech entrepreneur and venture capitalist Sergei Mosunov through his wholly owned investment firm SMG Capital...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.