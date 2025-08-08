Thungela warns of marked earnings drop due to tough market conditions
Restructuring costs from winding down ageing mining operations have also taken their toll
08 August 2025 - 15:16
Thungela Resources expects a sharp drop in half-year earnings to end-June, hit by weak market conditions and restructuring costs from winding down ageing mining operations.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to drop 78%-85% from a year earlier to between R2.10 and R1.40...
