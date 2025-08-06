Jubilee copper production pummeled by disruptions
Weaker annual operational performance may reflect a hiccup in Jubilee’s copper-driven growth ambitions
06 August 2025 - 13:44
Jubilee Metals’ Zambian copper venture reported a slip in output after struggling to recover from power outages earlier this year.
The Zambian operation’s weaker performance in the 12 months to end-June may deal a blow to Jubilee’s confidence in its mooted restructuring plans, with the miner eyeing a shift out of SA in the coming months...
